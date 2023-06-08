Michael Feagles shoots 59 in Korn Ferry Tour's BMW Charity Pro-Am

GREER, S.C. — Michael Feagles made a 25-foot birdie putt on his final hole to shoot a 12-under 59 on Thursday in the first round of the BMW Charity Pro-Am on the Korn Ferry Tour.
Feagles began his round on the back nine at Thornblade Club, turned in 6-under 30 and closed with five consecutive birdies. He finished with 12 birdies and six pars.
“Never really had a chance to shoot 59. That was like my first, like, real chance. So I’m 1 for 1,” the 25-year-old former Illinois player said.
Feagles is a nephew of Jeff Feagles, who played 22 seasons as a punter in the NFL. He turned pro in 2021. His best finish this year is a tie for 25th at the Astara Chile Classic in April.
“I finally feel like I’m piecing it all together, and obviously I pieced it really well together today,” he said.
His 59 was only good for a two-shot lead over David Skinns, who shot 61 at Thornblade Club, and Josh Teater, who shot a 10-under 62 at Carolina Country Club.
