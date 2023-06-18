Stickers adorn Rickie Fowler's ever-present water bottle at US Open

LOS ANGELES — Leave it to Rickie Fowler to find that brilliant combination of hydration, product placement and doing what the kids like.
“Friends of friends or connections in one way,” Fowler said when asked to explain why he chose certain stickers. “The real reason is, I drink more water and electrolytes when I carry it.”
Most players would stick the bottle in the bag, but Fowler says he lugs it as a way of reminding himself to keep drinking during a four-hour walk over the hilly golf course.
“It’s also heavy when it’s full, so I don’t want to necessarily throw that on Rick, my caddie, to tote that thing around,” he said.
___
AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports