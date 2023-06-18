Stickers adorn Rickie Fowler's ever-present water bottle at US Open

LOS ANGELES — Leave it to Rickie Fowler to find that brilliant combination of hydration, product placement and doing what the kids like.

One of golf’s fan favorites has been walking around the U.S. Open this week with his reusable water bottle in hand.

It is, in keeping with the preteen and teen trends, covered with stickers. One has a bearded skull that is the logo of a coffee company. There’s one of a lightbulb that is the logo of a beer company. Another sticker is a space alien, and there’s one with the name of a company that sells what it calls “recovery and movement enhancement technology.”