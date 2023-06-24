Luiten cards a bogey-free 65 for a three-shot lead going into the final round in Munich

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MUNICH — Joost Luiten carded a bogey-free 7-under 65 on Saturday to match his lowest round of the season and take a three-shot lead into the final round of the BMW International Open. The 37-year-old Luiten is in prime position at 14 under to claim his seventh European tour win – his first since 2018. Dutch compatriot Daan Huizing was his nearest challenger after a 66 in the third round.

Daniel Hillier of New Zealand, Thriston Lawrence of South Africa and Ryder Cup vice-captain Edoardo Molinari of Italy were tied for third at 10 under.

“Today was pretty much flawless,” Luiten said. “I didn’t really get into trouble that much and if I did miss the fairway I hit a great shot and still created a birdie chance. I made some nice birdies coming down the last four or five holes.

“It would mean a lot to me to win but that’s not just me, that’s everybody. I need to keep my head cool.”

___

Gift this article Gift Article