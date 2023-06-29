Rose sets the pace at British Masters with 7-under 65

SUTTON COLDFIELD, England — As expected, Justin Rose set the pace in the first round of the British Masters with a 7-under 65.
Donaldson birdied five of the last six holes in his 66, with Germany’s Yannik Paul, English amateur John Gough, James Morrison and Spain’s Sebastian Garcia all on 4 under.
“I felt very comfortable with my game from the first shot,” Rose said. “I hit a beautiful little wedge into the 10th hole, made a nice birdie there and I think that’s the cleanest round of golf I’ve played in a long, long time.”
Defending champion Thorbjorn Olesen is five shots off the lead after an opening round of 70.
