Angela Stanford takes advantage of Trish Johnson's late collapse to win the Senior LPGA

JASPER, Ind. — Angela Stanford took advantage of Trish Johnson’s late collapse Saturday at Sultan’s Run to win the Senior LPGA Championship.
“When I saw the leaderboard coming up 18, I saw Trish was at minus-13,” Stanford said. “I think at that point I was pretty upset because I felt like I didn’t have a chance, which is probably why that putt went in. I hit it pretty hard because I was pretty upset with myself.”
After making four straight birdies, Johnson had a triple bogey on No. 17, and Stanford soon birdied 18 to make it a four-shot swing. Johnson bogeyed 18, missing a 12-foot par putt. The Englishwoman shot a 71.
“Not much more you can say really, just a horrendous finish,” Johnson said. “It was obviously very, very disappointing. Literally throwing the tournament away, but life goes on. There are worse things.”
Stanford finished at 10-under 206 for her first Legends Tour victory. She birdied six of the first 13 holes in the bogey-free round.
Karrie Webb closed with a 69 to finish third at 8 under. Silvia Cavalleri was third at 6 under after a 69.
Stanford, a seven-time winner on the LPGA Tour, is off to California to play the U.S. Women’s Open next week at Pebble Beach.
“I’m leaving with more confidence than I had before I came here, that’s for sure,” Stanford said. “I think I just figured some things out and I got my mind right this week. I have had some confidence issues lately and this week was figuring out how to get back to basics.”
___
AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports