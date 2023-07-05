Pine Valley to host Curtis Cup matches for the first time

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Pine Valley will host the Curtis Cup matches for female amateurs in 2034, the first time the course regarded as America’s best will hold an international competition in nearly 50 years. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The announcement Wednesday adds to a movement by the USGA to bring its female championships to storied courses. The U.S. Women’s Open is being held this week at Pebble Beach for the first time.

Golf Digest has rated Pine Valley the No. 1 course in America every year since 2017, and most years before that. The course is located across from Philadelphia in New Jersey, the only design of George Crump.

Pine Valley, which only allowed female members two years ago, hosted the Walker Cup in 1936 and 1985. The Walker Cup (for men) and Curtis Cup are patterned after the Ryder Cup, a series of matches between amateurs from the United States and Britain and Ireland.

“We are committed to bringing our championships to the finest golf courses in the country, and over the last several years, that commitment has only strengthened for our women’s championships,” said Mike Whan, CEO of the USGA.

This year’s Curtis Cup will be at Sunningdale in England. Future sites include Bel-Air in Los Angeles (2026) and National Golf Links in New York (2030).

