Nacho Elvira's birdie blitz gives him 1-shot lead in Denmark

FARSO, Denmark — Nacho Elvira moved ahead of first-round leader Robert MacIntyre by a stroke after carding an 8-under 62 in the Made in HimmerLand on Friday.
“That was what I call a quick start,” Elvira said.
He was 9 under at the European tour event, after MacIntyre followed his opening 64 with a 68.
Ross Fisher was two shots off the pace thanks to a 67.
In fourth at 6 under were Marc Warren, the 2014 champion, and fellow Scot Richie Ramsay. They both shot 64s.
