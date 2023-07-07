Nacho Elvira's birdie blitz gives him 1-shot lead in Denmark

FARSO, Denmark — Nacho Elvira moved ahead of first-round leader Robert MacIntyre by a stroke after carding an 8-under 62 in the Made in HimmerLand on Friday.

Elvira started his second round with a blizzard of birdies; five in a row from the third hole to be 6 under through seven holes. He bogeyed once, on the 11th, but immediately birdied the next with a five-foot putt.