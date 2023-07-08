US Women's Open at a glance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — A brief look at the second round of the U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach: LEADING: Bailey Tardy (68) at 7-under 137. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight TRAILING: Allisen Corpuz (70) and Hyo Joo Kim (71) at 5-under 139. SURVIVING PAR: Only six players remained under par after two rounds. LEAVING: Among those missing the cut were Jin Young Ko, the No. 1 player in women’s golf, and Lilia Vu, who won the first major of the year at the Chevron Championship.

SWAN SONG: Annika Sorenstam, 52, and Michelle Wie West, 33, played their final U.S. Women’s Open. Both shot 79 to miss the cut and neither made a birdie over two rounds.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Defending champion Minjee Lee holed out from 141 yards for eagle on the par-4 16th hole.

ROUND OF THE DAY: Tardy and Hye-Jin Choi each with 68.

KEY STATISTIC: The hardest hole (No. 14) and easiest hole (No. 2) were both par 5s.

NOTEWORTHY: Nasa Hataoka was the only one of six players under par who played in stronger afternoon wind.

QUOTEWORTHY: “If it feels right to do, go ahead and do it, and live out your wildest dreams.” — Michelle Wie West on what she wants to inspire in young girls.

TELEVISION: Saturday, 3-9 p.m. (NBC).

