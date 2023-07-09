Hojgaard overturns 6-shot deficit to win in Denmark

FARSO, Denmark — Denmark’s Rasmus Hojgaard overturned a six-shot deficit before beating Nacho Elvira in a playoff to become the first home winner of the Made in HimmerLand event on Sunday.
“I’m speechless,” Hojgaard told Sky Sports after a win which moves him within 100 points of an automatic qualifying place for the Ryder Cup. “To win a home event, it’s amazing.”
The 22-year-old Hojgaard began the day six shots off the lead but surged through the field with a final-round 6-under 64, including a birdie on the daunting 18th, to set the target on 13 under par.
Elvira (70) was the overnight leader.
Scotland’s Richie Ramsay (69) finished third, a stroke behind Hojgaard and Elvira.
