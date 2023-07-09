Hojgaard overturns 6-shot deficit to win in Denmark

FARSO, Denmark — Denmark’s Rasmus Hojgaard overturned a six-shot deficit before beating Nacho Elvira in a playoff to become the first home winner of the Made in HimmerLand event on Sunday.

Elvira hit his second shot out of bounds on the sixth extra hole to effectively gift a fourth European tour title to Hojgaard, who had holed from nine feet for par on the previous hole to keep his hopes alive.