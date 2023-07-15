Stricker, Frazar share lead at Firestone in Kaulig Companies Championship

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

AKRON, Ohio — Steve Stricker shot a 5-under 65 on Saturday for a share of the lead with Harrison Frazar in the Kaulig Companies Championship, the fourth of the PGA Tour Champions’ five major tournaments. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Frazar had a 70 to match Stricker at 7-under 203 at Firestone, with the third-round tee times moved up in a successful bid to dodge afternoon rain.

“It was important that the leaders didn’t go too far away, and I needed a 4-, 5-under round and I did it, I got it,” Stricker said. “And they helped me out a little bit by not going low themselves.

The 56-year-old Stricker rebounded from a second-round 73. He has four victories this season, winning the first two majors of the year.

“Tomorrow should be fun,” Stricker said. “There’s a lot of guys with the opportunity to win and we’re on a great golf course and the weather looks perfect for tomorrow.”

The 51-year-old Frazar is winless on the 50-and-over tour. He won the 2011 FedEx St. Jude Classic for his lone PGA Tour title.

“I feel like I need to have the same mindset I had today,” Frazar said. “Be a little bit more confident off the tees, try to get a little bit more aggressive with the iron shots.”

Stewart Cink was a stroke back after a 70. Ernie Els (70) and K.J. Choi (69) were 5 under, and Scott Parel (68) was 4 under.

Bernhard Langer, the 65-year-old German star who won the U.S. Senior Open two weeks ago to break the PGA Tour Champions career victory record, was tied for eighth at 1 under after a 70.

