BRITISH OPEN '23: A quiz covering more than a century of golf

HOYLAKE, England — How well do you know the British Open? Try this trivia quiz: 1. Of the nine links courses on the current rotation, which is the course that Jack Nicklaus only played once?

a.) Turnberry b.) Carnoustie c.) Royal Liverpool 2. On what course were the first 12 championships played?

a.) Prestwick

b.) St. Andrews

c.) Musselburgh

3. Who is the last amateur to win the British Open?

a.) Harold Hilton

b.) Bobby Jones

c.) Fred Daly

4. What stood out from Tiger Woods winning the British Open at Royal Liverpool?

a.) He hit driver only once over 72 holes

b.) He didn’t have a three-putt the entire championship

c.) He stayed with Paul McCartney

5. Who is the oldest British Open champion?

a.) Old Tom Morris

b.) Phil Mickelson

c.) Roberto De Vicenzo

6. Who is the only player to win the British Open on five links courses?

a.) Harry Vardon

b.) Peter Thomson

c.) Tom Watson

7. Sergio Garcia played in the last group with Tiger Woods at Royal Liverpool in 2006 dressed all in yellow. To what was he compared?

a.) Tweety Bird

b.) Second banana

c.) Both

8. Who was the last English-born player to win the claret jug in England?

a.) Nick Faldo

b.) Alfred Padgham

c.) Tony Jacklin

9. What trophy was awarded at the first British Open?

a.) claret jug

b.) championship belt

c.) silver sword

10. Who holds the record for lowest 72-hole score in the British Open?

a.) Tiger Woods

b.) Greg Norman

c.) Henrik Stenson

11. What feat by Seve Ballesteros in the British Open will be the most difficult to repeat?

a.) He didn’t hit a single fairway in the final round and still broke par.

b.) He saved par out of a bunker left-handed and right-handed in the same round.

c.) He won the claret jug on a Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

12. Which links course in England has hosted the British Open the most times?

a. Royal Liverpool

b. Royal St. George’s

c. Royal Birkdale

13. Who is the only player to have the low score in each of the four rounds at the British Open?

a. Rory McIlroy

b. Arnold Palmer

c. J.H. Taylor

14. Two of the 12 players with three legs of the Grand Slam never won the British Open. One was Raymond Floyd. Who was the other?

a.) Sam Snead

b.) Walter Hagen

c.) Byron Nelson

15. Who was the first American-born player to win the British Open?

a.) Walter Hagen

b.) Denny Shute

c.) Bobby Jones

16. Who has won the most British Open titles?

a.) Tom Watson

b.) Harry Vardon

c.) Peter Thomson

17. Who shot the lowest closing round to win the British Open?

a.) Cameron Smith

b.) Greg Norman

c.) Henrik Stenson

18. Who won the British Open in his first start at a major championship?

a.) Ben Curtis

b.) Old Tom Morris

c.) Gene Sarazen

ANSWERS

1. c

2. a

3. b

4. a

5. a

6. c

7. c

8. c

9. b

10. c

11. c

12. b.

13. c

14. c

15. a

16. b

17. c

18. a

