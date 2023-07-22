British Open at a glance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

HOYLAKE, England — A brief look at the third round Saturday of the British Open at Royal Liverpool. LEADING: Brian Harman (69) at 12-under 201. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight CHASING: Cameron Young (66) was five shots behind. MOVING UP: Jon Rahm set the Royal Liverpool record for the British Open with a 65. He started the day 12 shots back and cut the deficit in half.

FADING: Rory McIlroy missed nine putts inside 15 feet and shot 69. He was nine shots behind in his bid to end nine years without a major.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Cameron Young blasted out of a pot bunker in front of the 18th green to 2 feet for birdie that got him into the last group.

KEY STATISTIC: The last player to lose a five-shot lead in the final round of a major championship was Jean Van de Velde at Carnoustie in the 1999 British Open.

NOTEWORTHY: Going into the British Open, Harman had won twice in 355 starts on the PGA Tour.

QUOTEWORTHY: “I’d rather win three times and never shoot 63.” — Jon Rahm, when told that three-time British Open champion Seve Ballesteros had never shot 63 in the Open.

TELEVISION: Sunday, 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. (USA Network), 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (NBC).

