Cejka wins playoff with Harrington at wet and windy Senior British Open

BRIDGEND, Wales — Germany’s Alex Cejka prevailed over Ireland’s Padraig Harrington on the second playoff hole to win the Senior British Open at Royal Porthcawl on Sunday.
Harrington, who also finished runner-up to Darren Clarke last year, narrowly missed an eagle putt on the first extra hole and could only make par when the players returned to the 18th after duffing a chip from the back of the green.
Overnight leader Cejka began the final round with a double bogey on the first and dropped another shot on the fourth, but battled back to hold a two-shot lead with two holes to play.
A bogey on the 17th halved the 52-year-old Cejka’s advantage and Harrington birdied the last to force extra holes.
“What a day,” Cejka said at the presentation ceremony. “I still can’t believe that I’m here. Beating Padraig in a playoff, such a great player, but I’m glad I did it and I’m super happy.”
Cejka carded a final round of 76 and Harrington returned a 75, with South Korea’s Y.E. Yang and American Rob Labritz the only players able to match the par of 71.
Not a single player broke par over the weekend and the 5-over total required for a place in the playoff was the same as the halfway cut.
Former top-ranked Vijay Singh finished two shots outside the playoff following a closing 77.
Steven Alker, who led at the halfway stage, shot a 10-over 81 to finish tied for 11th.
The tournament is the last of five majors on the senior schedule.
