Olazábal gets Ryder Cup call as European team's fourth vice-captain under Luke Donald

VIRGINIA WATER, England — José María Olazábal was named Wednesday as the European team’s fourth vice-captain for the Ryder Cup. It’s the fourth time that Olazábal will serve as assistant — after 2008, ‘10 and ’14 — and he was captain for Europe’s famous comeback win at Medinah in 2012. He also played for the European team on seven occasions from 1987-2006, winning 20 1/2 points.

European captain Luke Donald had already picked three vice-captains — Thomas Bjorn, Edoardo Molinari and Nicolas Colsaerts — for the Ryder Cup being held at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome from Sept. 29-Oct. 1.

“I am really looking forward to feeling that special adrenaline flow, the intensity and the electricity that only the Ryder Cup can bring — I’m really excited to be part of it all again,” Olazábal said.

“It was a very nice surprise to be asked by Luke. I didn’t expect it but I was delighted when the call came.”

