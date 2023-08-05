Boutier takes 3-shot lead at the Women’s Scottish Open

“I feel like my expectations have definitely been higher,” Boutier said. “Like even when I miss a good shot or I make a bogey, I definitely get more annoyed. So I definitely have to keep my expectations kind of like level and not get too far ahead of myself.”

Boutier, who won the Évian Championship last Sunday, had eight birdies and two bogeys in her round. The 29-year-old Frenchwoman is 13 under overall.

“You learn every day when you play golf. You learn every single round, after every single shot,” Tavatanakit said. “So I’m just really having fun learning so far. And it’s links, so anything could happen. I feel like if you play good, you also need a little bit of luck, and it’s been helping me so far.”