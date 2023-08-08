PGA Tour playoffs begin, LPGA has final major at British Open

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PGA TOUR FEDEX ST. JUDE CHAMPIONSHIP Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to receive email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks. ArrowRight Site: Memphis, Tennessee. Course: TPC Southwind. Yardage: 7,243. Par: 70. Prize money: $20 million. Winner’s share: $3.6 million. Television: Thursday-Friday, 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, noon to 2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2-6 p.m. (CBS). Previous winner: Will Zalatoris.

FedEx Cup leader: Jon Rahm.

Last week: Lucas Glover won the Wyndham Championship.

Notes: This starts the FedEx Cup playoffs for the top 70 players, down from the top 125 players in previous years. The points are quadruple the value to promote volatility. ... The top 50 after this week advance to the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields. The top 50 are assured entry of the signature $20 million tournaments next year. ... Jon Rahm starts the postseason as No. 1 seed for the first time. He is the 11th player in the last 11 years to be the top seed. The last repeat No. 1 seed was Tiger Woods in 2012-13. ... Justin Thomas finished at No. 71 by nine points, the first time he has missed the postseason dating to his rookie season in 2015. Adam Scott finished No. 72 and missed for the first time since the FedEx Cup began in 2007. ... Matt Kuchar is the only player to have made it to the FedEx Cup playoffs every year since it began. ... Defending champion Will Zalatoris is out recovering from back surgery. ... Of the top 70 players, Mark Hubbard played the most tournaments (31), while Rory McIlroy played the fewest (15).

Next week: BMW Championship.

___

LPGA TOUR AND LADIES EUROPEAN TOUR

AIG WOMEN’S BRITISH OPEN

Site: Tadworth, England.

Course: Walton Heath GC. Yardage: 6,649. Par: 71.

Prize money: TBA (Last year: $7.3 million). Winner’s share: TBA (Last year: $1,095,000).

Television: Thursday-Friday, 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. (USA Network); Saturday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (USA Network); Sunday, 7 a.m. to noon (USA Network), noon to 2 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champion: Ashleigh Buhai.

Race to CME Globe leader: Celine Boutier.

Race to Costa del Sol leader: Celine Boutier.

Last week: Celine Boutier won the Scottish Women’s Open.

Notes: This is the fifth and final major championship of the LPGA season. ... Celine Boutier of France is going for a third straight victory in as many weeks, dating to the Evian Championship for her first major. ... Boutier has taken over the points lead on the LPGA Tour and the Ladies European Tour. ... Boutier went over the $2 million mark for the season by winning the last two weeks. ... Ten women have won the last 10 majors. ... Inbee Park in 2013 is the last woman to have won consecutive majors. Park won three in a row that year. ... The last seven winners of the Women’s British Open have come from seven countries — South Africa, Sweden, Germany, Japan, England, South Korea and Thailand. The last American to win the Women’s British Open was Mo Martin at Royal Birkdale in 2014. ... Rose Zhang makes her fourth start in a major since turning pro in June. She has finished in the top 10 at the previous three majors. ... Of the 15 winners on the LPGA Tour this year, Elizabeth Szokol is the only one not in the field. She won the team event with Cheyenne Knight.

Next week: ISPS Handa World Invitational.

___

LIV GOLF LEAGUE

LIV GOLF-BEDMINSTER

Site: Bedminster, New Jersey.

Course: Trump National GC. Yardage: 7,524. Par: 71.

Prize money: $20 million. Winner’s share: $4 million.

Television: Friday, 1-6 p.m. (CW App); Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m. (CW Network).

Defending champion: Henrik Stenson.

Points leader: Talor Gooch.

Last week: Bryson DeChambeau won LIV Golf-Greenbrier.

Notes: Talor Gooch went over the $14 million mark for the season with his 11th-place finish at The Greenbrier last week. ... Bryson DeChambeau is coming off a 61-58 weekend for his first LIV Golf win last week. He was the fourth player on a top-level tour to shoot 58 in an official tournament. ... Dustin Johnson and his 4 Aces finished in last place at The Greenbrier. With two wins, they lead the team standings over Torque, which has four wins this year. Only six of the 12 teams have won the 10 tournaments this year. ... Henrik Stenson won last year at Trump National after joining LIV and giving up his Ryder Cup captaincy for Europe. ... LIV Golf, still awaiting inclusion in the Official World Golf Ranking, now has only three players in the top 50 of the world ranking — Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka and Joaquin Niemann. ... Hudson Swafford has returned from hip surgery, but will be part of the reserve list the rest of the year.

Next tournament: LIV Golf Chicago on Sept. 22-24.

___

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

BOEING CLASSIC

Site: Snoqualmie, Washington.

Course: The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge. Yardage: 7,217. Par: 72.

Prize money: $2.2 million. Winner’s share: $330,000.

Television: Friday, 10 p.m. to midnight (Golf Channel-Tape Delay); Saturday, 6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Miguel Angel Jimenez.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Steve Stricker.

Last tournament: Alex Cejka won the Senior British Open.

Notes: Steve Stricker is taking another week off. He still leads the Charles Schwab Cup standings by more than $2 million over Bernhard Langer. Stricker has five wins this year, including three of the five majors. ... Fred Couples is in the field for what amounts to his hometown tournament. The former Masters champion grew up on public golf courses in the Seattle area. ... Miguel Angel Jimenez is the highest-ranked player in the Schwab Cup at No. 9 without having won this year. He has 10 finishes in the top 10. ... Paul Broadhurst, Rod Pampling and Scott Parel have played all 17 tournaments on the PGA Tour Champions this year. All three are in the field for the Boeing Classic. ... Seven tournaments remain on the schedule before the start of the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs. ... Three players are averaging just over 300 yards in driving distance this year.

Next week: Shaw Charity Classic.

___

KORN FERRY TOUR

PINNACLE BANK CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Omaha, Nebraska.

Course: The Club at Indian Creek. Yardage: 7,721. Par: 71.

Prize money: $1 million. Winner’s share: $180,000.

Television: None.

Previous winner: Robby Shelton.

Points leader: Ben Kohles.

Last week: Roger Sloan won the Utah Championship.

Next week: Magnit Championship.

___

EUROPEAN TOUR

Last tournament: Brian Harman won the British Open and Akshay Bhatia won the Barracuda Championship.

Next week: ISPS Handa International.

Race to Dubai leader: Rory McIlroy.

___

OTHER TOURS

USGA: U.S. Women’s Amateur, Bel-Air CC, Los Angeles. Previous winner: Saki Baba. Television: Wednesday-Friday, 6-9 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 7-10 p.m. (Golf Channel). Online: https://www.usga.org/

Epson Tour: Four Winds Invitational, South Bend CC, South Bend, Indiana. Previous winner: Yan Liu. Online: https://www.epsontour.com/

Challenge Tour: Farmfoods Scottish Challenge, Newmachar GC, Aberdeenshire, Scotland. Defending champion: Javier Sainz. Online: https://www.europeantour.com/challenge-tour/

Sunshine Tour: Vodacom Origins of Golf, Zebula CC, Limpopo, South Africa. Defending champion: New event. Online: https://sunshinetour.com/

Japan LPGA: NEC Karuizawa 72 Golf Tournament, Karuizawa 72 Golf (North), Nagano, Japan. Defending champion: Chisato Iwai. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

___