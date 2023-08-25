Bjork, Hojgaard and Aberg deliver strong Ryder Cup auditions at Czech Masters

Share Comment on this story Comment

VYSOKY UJEZD, Czech Republic — Alexander Bjork, Nicolai Hojgaard and Ludvig Aberg delivered strong Ryder Cup auditions at the Czech Masters on Friday. Playing alongside European team captain Luke Donald, the No. 103-ranked Bjork shot a bogey-free 6-under 66 to take a one-stroke lead on 13-under par after the second round of the European tour event at the Albatross Golf Resort near Prague.

Hojgaard and Aberg, two of the hottest young European players around, were grouped with one of Donald’s assistants, Francesco Molinari, and shot 67 and 66, respectively.

Hojgaard was alone in second place and Aberg, a 23-year-old Swede playing for the first time on the European tour after turning pro in June, was three shots off the lead.

The best Bjork, Hojgaard and Aberg can realistically hope for is a captain’s pick from Donald when they are announced on Sept. 4. Europe faces the U.S. at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, starting Sept 25.

Advertisement

There is one more event — the European Masters in Switzerland next week — counting toward qualifying for the Ryder Cup.

Share this article Share

Scottish left-hander Robert MacIntyre, the other member of the group containing Donald and Bjork, is hanging onto the third and final automatic spot on the European points list but had a disappointing finish to his second round.

At 9 under and in sight of the lead, MacIntyre hit in the water twice at the par-3 16th and made quadruple-bogey 7. He parred the final two holes and was at 5 under for the tournament, eight back from Bjork.

England’s Matt Wallace shot the low round of the day, a bogey-free 63 containing seven birdies and an eagle 2 at No. 6, and was two strokes out of the lead in a tie for third place with first-round leader Sami Välimäki (70).

___