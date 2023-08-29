LPGA Tour goes to Portland, Europe has final Ryder Cup qualifying in Switzerland

Notes: Andrea Lee is defending her first LPGA title right after qualifying for her first Solheim Cup team. ... The tournament began 40 years ago with JoAnne Carner as the inaugural champion. ... The field features 10 of the 12 players on the U.S. Solheim Cup team, missing only Angel Yin and Cheyenne Knight, both captain’s picks. ... Paula Creamer received one of the sponsor exemptions. ... Lexi Thompson is in the field. She is outside the top 150 in the Race to CME Globe and is not likely to keep her full LPGA card for next year at this rate. Thompson has made only two cuts this year. ... Megan Khang became the ninth first-time winner this year on the LPGA Tour in Canada last week. She was the first American winner since Brittany Lincicome in 2011. ... Khang became the seventh American to win on the LPGA this year. No other country has more than two LPGA winners in 2023. South Korea only has one, with Jin Young Ko winning twice. ... U.S. Women’s Open champion Allisen Corpuz is closing in on the $3 million mark for earnings this year.