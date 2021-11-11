Leishman, Henley and Gooch each finished at 5-under 65, while List had three holes left when play was called for the day.
Leishman closed with a bogey on the par-4 18th.
“My irons were really on and gave myself a lot of chances and made the putts,” The Australian said. “It was pretty stress-free. Disappointing to bogey the last and not have a bogey-free round, but on a course like this I’m pretty happy with just making one bogey.”
List holed out from 180 yards for eagle on the par-4 14th.
“We knew we weren’t going to finish so just trying to get as much as we could in,” List said. “The course was gettable today, a little softer conditions from the rain this morning. Yeah, I was pretty patient today.”
Jason Dufner opened with a 66.
“I think the course responded pretty well to the weather we had,” Dufner said. “It was a pretty strong storm that pushed through. Thankful that it pushed through pretty quickly. It was soft early, but sun’s out now, the wind’s blowing a little bit, so the course is drying out.”
Tony Finau, the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 12, had a 69.
Patrick Reed shot a 70. He’s playing for the fifth time in the last six weeks.
Lee Westwood also had a 70 in his first event since the Ryder Cup. He’s outside the top 100 in the Race to Dubai and will not be eligible for the season-ending event on the European Tour.
Brooks Koepka was even par with nine holes left. His younger brother, Chase Koepka, was 3 over through seven holes. He’s playing on a sponsor exemption.