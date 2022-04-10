AUGUSTA, Ga. — A brief look at the final round of the Masters:
SILVER MEDAL: Rory McIlroy tied the final-round record with a 64 and was runner-up, his best finish in 14 appearances.
TIGER TALES: Tiger Woods had a 78 and finished 23 shots behind, the most he ever trailed the Masters champion. It was his first time playing since his car crash nearly 14 month ago.
ALL WET: Cameron Smith was three shots behind when he put his 9-iron into Rae’s Creek on the par-3 12th and made triple bogey to end his chances.
SHOT OF THE DAY: His lead down to one, Scheffler chipped in for birdie from 90 feet on the third hole for a two-shot swing. No one got closer than three shots the rest of the way.
MONEY MATTERS: Scheffler has won $8,872,200 in his last six tournaments.
NOTEWORTHY: Scheffler joined Ian Woosnam in 1991 as the only players to win a major in their debut at No. 1 in the world. Both won the Masters.
QUOTEWORTHY: “I can’t believe that I can come back for a lifetime and get to enjoy this golf course.” — Scheffler.
NEXT YEAR: The Masters will be April 6-9 in 2023.
___
