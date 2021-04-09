SHOT OF THE DAY: Zalatoris stuck a 9-iron to 10 feet of a back right pin on the par-3 16th, sparking a run of three straight birdies that put him in the final group on the weekend at Augusta.

Story continues below advertisement

TEMPER TANTRUM: Si Woo Kim broke his putter out of frustration and had to play the final four holes using a fairway metal.

KEY STATISTIC: Forty players broke par in the second round, compared with 12 the first day. The course played to an average score of 72.2, a significant drop from 74.5 on Thursday.

Advertisement

NOTEWORTHY: Five players who made the cut in their Masters debut in November are heading to the weekend again: Ancer, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Cameron Champ, Collin Morikawa and Scottie Scheffler.

QUOTEWORTHY: “I wanted to be here my entire life. Some people shy away from that, but I’m excited to be here. There’s no reason to feel intimidated now. I made it to here. And obviously, the job is not done by any means.” — Zalatoris, who is trying to become the first Masters rookie to claim the green jacket since Fuzzy Zoeller in 1979.

TELEVISION: Saturday, 3-7 p.m. (CBS)

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/apf-Golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports