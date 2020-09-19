WHAT HAPPENED?: 36-hole leader Patrick Reed still held the lead after nine holes Saturday. Then, he shot 43 to fall into a tie for 11th.

DID YOU KNOW: Wolff is trying to become the first man to win in his U.S. Open debut since Francis Ouimet in 1913. The date of Ouimet’s victory: Sept. 20.

AD

STAT OF THE DAY: The last time two players 23 or younger won majors in the same year was 1921. Bobby Jones (21) won the U.S. Open. Gene Sarazen (20) won the PGA. This year’s PGA winner, Collin Morikawa, is 23.

AD

BAD BREAK: Patrick Cantlay hit an on-target pitch shot on No. 15, that hit the pin, bounced back and rolled down the slope. He had to go back 20 yards to play his next shot, en route to bogey.

BEST PAR: Sungjae Im’s first pitch from in front of the 18th green hit short and rolled back to his feet. His second landed about 12 feet past the hole, then backed down the slope and rolled in for a par.

QUOTABLE: “Everything.” —Wolff, when asked what was working well Saturday.

ON THE AIR: Streaming: 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. (Peacock). Television: 10 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel), noon to 6 p.m. (NBC).