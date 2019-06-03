Billy Hurley III crouched behind his ball at the 18th green during U.S. Open sectional qualifying Monday at Woodmont Country Club in Rockville, surveying a putt of roughly seven feet for birdie. His caddie, Clay Duerson, chimed in with some advice.

“I don’t see much to it,” Duerson said.

Several seconds later, Hurley struck his putt. Despite momentarily veering a bit off course, the ball dropped into the cup to give him a 36-hole total of 3-under-par 141, good for a tie for first and securing him a spot in the year’s third major tournament next week at Pebble Beach.

In securing one of four qualifying slots from the field of 63, Hurley is heading to his fourth U.S. Open and his first since 2016, the year he won his first and only PGA Tour event at the Quicken Loans National at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm. It’s also Hurley’s first U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, which last hosted in 2010.

“As this approached, it was kind of like, ‘Man, you really want to be a part of a U.S. Open at Pebble,’ ” the two-time All-Met honorable-mention selection at Loudoun County said shortly after signing his scorecard.

[Sally Jenkins: Hank Haney swung and missed with his sexist, xenophobic laziness. Ignore him.]

Only Connor Arendell, who plays on the Web.com Tour, matched Hurley’s score on a day that felt more like late fall than early summer. Wind gusts that dislodged a tent near the large scoreboard by the clubhouse proved treacherous for players, particularly at the par-4 eighth.

Hurley, who shot 70 on his first 18 holes and 71 on his second, made bogey in each of his two trips to No. 8, which played 470 yards uphill into a stiff wind.

But in Round 1, Hurley backed up a bogey there with a birdie at the par-4 ninth, his final hole of the morning after beginning at No. 10. Hurley made six birdies over 36 holes, but none was more significant than the one at the 18th in his afternoon round, which made him the leader in the clubhouse.

“It was a weird little putt, and there was a bunch of shadows in there,” Hurley said. “I was just trying to hit a good putt. I hit a bunch of good putts and hadn’t made a whole lot of birdies. That was probably the best birdie look that I had — on the back nine anyway.

“I was hitting a lot of good putts, and I was just trying to hit one more. And it looked like it was going to try and miss, but it hung in there and got in the right-center.”

[Jeongeun Lee6 claims U.S. Women’s Open title with fitting score of 6 under par]

The birdie left Hurley one shot clear of three Web.com Tour players at 2-under 142 who were forced into a playoff to compete for the final two qualifying spots. Joseph Bramlett and Ryan Sullivan made par at No. 8, the first playoff hole, while Tee-K Kelly made bogey and was eliminated. Kelly and Virginia Tech redshirt senior Mark Lawrence Jr., who finished as the low amateur at 1-under 143, were named alternates to the U.S. Open.

Hurley, 36, grew up in the area and has been an Annapolis resident since graduating from the Naval Academy, so he is familiar with Woodmont’s North Course, which has hosted U.S. Open sectional qualifying 32 of the past 33 years — more than any other layout in the country.

Local knowledge, however, was not as kind to Rockville’s Denny McCarthy, a PGA Tour player who starred in college at Virginia and in high school at nearby Georgetown Prep.

The All-Met Golfer of the Year in 2010 finished at even par, two shots back of a chance at qualifying, while playing in front of some of the largest galleries on the course.

“I just made too many mistakes,” said McCarthy, who will play in this week’s Canadian Open. “I had enough offense this afternoon. I made five birdies this afternoon but made too many mistakes. It’s that simple.

“I made a bad mistake in the morning. I was playing somewhat well [but] turned a 2 or 3 under round into a 1 over, so that kind of hurt me.”