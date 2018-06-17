A glance at the final round of the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills in Southampton, New York:

Winner: Brooks Koepka, who shot a final-round 68 to finish at 1-over 281.

Just behind: Tommy Fleetwood, who tied a U.S. Open record with a final-round 63. He was a shot back at 282. Dustin Johnson finished another shot back, followed by Masters champion Patrick Reed at 4-over-par.

Back-to-back: It was the second straight U.S. Open title for Koepka, the first player do to it since Curtis Strange in 1989.

Notable: Koepka’s 75 on Thursday was the highest first round of a U.S. Open winner since Ray Floyd in 1986.

Key stat: The last five major championships have been won by Americans in their 20s.



Brooks Koepka reacts after finishing the final round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Sunday, June 17, 2018, in Southampton, N.Y. (Seth Wenig/Associated Press)

Quotable: “Man it feels good to hold this again.” — Koepka on the U.S. Open trophy.

Next year: The U.S. Open returns to Pebble Beach June 13-16, 2019.

