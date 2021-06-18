AMATEUR HOUR: An amateur failed to make the cut in the U.S. Open for the first time since 2007.
PHIL SIGHTING: Phil Mickelson was seven shots back after shooting a 2-under 69. Mickelson is trying to win the Open for the first time at the age of 51, a month after taking the PGA Championship.
BIG BRYSON: Bryson DeChambeau shot a 2-under 69 and was at 142, five shots back.
ROUND OF THE DAY: Richard Bland, Bubba Watson and Mackenzie Hughes each shot 67.
NOTABLE: Max Homa, Matt Kuchar and Zach Johnson have missed the cut in all three majors this year.
QUOTABLE: “I know that I didn’t make a run today, but I’m playing well enough to make a run on the weekend.” — Phil Mickelson.
TELEVISION: Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. EDT (NBC).