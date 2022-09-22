A look at Day 1 at the Presidents Cup

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A brief look at the first day of matches from the Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow Club. THE SCORE: United States 4, International 1. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight UNDEFEATED: Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele improved to 5-0 in foursomes at Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup matches. Their 6-and-5 victory was the shortest foursomes match in a Presidents Cup since 2011.

INTERNATIONAL POINT: Si Woo Kim and Cameron Davis won the only point for the International team by winning the last four holes in a 2-up victory over Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns.

THE ROOKIES: Three Americans playing in their first professional cup — Max Homa, Cameron Young and Sam Burns — went 2-1.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Justin Thomas made a 25-foot par putt on the 15th hole that led to a 2-up lead and sent Thomas and Jordan Spieth to a 2-and-1 victory.

NOTEWORTHY: Spieth is the first player in Presidents Cup history to win his first six foursomes matches. He has done it with four partners — Steve Stricker (2013), Dustin Johnson (2015), Patrick Reed (2017) and Justin Thomas (2022).

KEY STATISTIC: The International team had the lead for three of the 83 holes played.

QUOTEWORTHY: “Nobody here expects us to win. We’ve got to have that belief deep down. Go out there and fight. We’re up against maybe the strongest American team ever assembled on paper.” — International captain Trevor Immelman.

FRIDAY: Five fourballs matches.

TELEVISION: Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Golf Channel).

