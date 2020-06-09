Notes: The PGA Tour returns after 90 days from the COVID-19 pandemic. ... The PGA Tour will not have spectators for five weeks upon resuming its schedule. ... Every player, caddie and essential personnel will be tested upon arrival and have their temperatures taken daily. ... Colonial originally was scheduled for May 21-24. The last time Colonial hosted a PGA Tour-sanctioned event in June was the 1941 U.S. Open. ... The top five in the world ranking have entered the tournament, along with seven of the top 10. ... Tiger Woods decided not to play. His lone appearance at Colonial was in 1997 when he was going for a third straight victory, shot 72 on Sunday and finished three shots behind. ... Of the top 50 in the world, the only Americans not playing at Colonial are Woods, Patrick Cantlay and Brandt Snedeker. ... Among the PGA Tour Champions players in the field are past champions Olin Brown and Steve Stricker, Bernhard Langer and Scott McCarron, ... The last PGA Tour round was March 12 at The Players Championship. Hideki Matsuyama led after a 63. Matsuyama is not expected to play until next week.