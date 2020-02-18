Notes: Tiger Woods decided to skip the first World Golf Championships event of the year, saying he was not ready. Woods is among three players from the top 10 not in the field, joining Brooks Koepka and Patrick Cantlay. Cantlay is having surgery for a deviated septum. ... Dustin Johnson won last year for his 20th career victory, and now needs 15 years on tour to become a Lifetime Member. ... Johnson has not won since Mexico last year. ... The course is at roughly 7,500 feet altitude. ... Two Mexicans are in the field this year. Abraham Ancer earned his spot from the top 50 in the world, and the tournament is allowed to add the highest-ranked Mexican player, Carlos Ortiz. ... Jordan Spieth became eligible by reaching the top 50 in the world with his first top-10 finish of the year at Pebble Beach two weeks ago. ... Brendan Todd, Lanto Griffin and Sebastian Munoz all qualified as top 10 in the current FedEx Cup, while Collin Morikawa qualified through top 50 in the world. Scottie Scheffler and Sung Kang were added from the world ranking to fill a field of 72 players. ... Johnson has won two of the three years the tournament has been in Mexico. The other was Phil Mickelson, who is not eligible this year.