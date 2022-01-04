Notes: Phil Mickelson is playing for the first time since 2001. By winning $8 million from the Player Impact Program, he must add one new event to his schedule, and Lefty chose this one. ... The 39 players are the most for a winners-only field. There were 42 players at Kapalua last year, but that included PGA Tour winners and anyone who reached the Tour Championship. The one-time change was due to the pandemic-shortened season. ... Rory McIlroy is the only eligible player who is skipping the tournament. He starts his new year in Abu Dhabi in two weeks. ... Americans have won the Tournament of Champions the last 11 times. That followed a streak of nine years of international winners. ... Xander Schauffele’s last official PGA Tour victory was at Kapalua in 2019. He qualified this year by winning the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. ... All but four players in the field already have qualified for the Masters. The exceptions are Joel Dahmen, Seamus Power, Branden Grace and Matt Jones. ... Dustin Johnson is not eligible for the winners-only event for just the second time in his career.