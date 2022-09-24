A recap of Presidents Cup matches at Quail Hollow

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — THE SCORE: United States 11, International 7.
THE SESSIONS: The Americans and Internationals each won two foursomes matches in the morning. The Internationals went 3-1 in fourballs in the afternoon.
MATCH OF THE DAY: Adam Scott and Cameron Davis against Billy Horschel and Sam Burns in fourballs. Neither team led by more than 1 up and the Internationals did not lead until the 17th hole in a 1-up victory.
SHOT OF THE DAY: Tom Kim hit a 2-iron from 235 yards on the 18th hole that set up his 10-foot birdie putt for the win.
WOE, CANADA: Every player has contributed at least a half-point from both teams except for Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith of Canada.
KEY STATISTIC: The Internationals need 8 1/2 points from 12 singles matches to win the Presidents Cup. They have never earned more than 7 1/2 points in singles.
NOTEWORTHY: Sungjae Im and Sebastian Munoz won the only match out of 18 this week in which the International team never trailed.
QUOTEWORTHY: “Today was a big step for a very young and inexperienced team. Eight rookies. We have had a lot thrown against us, and we’re here competing against the best on their home turf. Today was a good day for us.” International captain Trevor Immelman.
TELEVISION: Sunday, noon to 6 p.m. (NBC).
