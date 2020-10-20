Notes: This is the second tournament added to the LPGA Tour schedule this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down women’s golf for five months. The other “Drive On” tournament was in Ohio and marked the return. ... Without this tournament, the LPGA Tour would have been off for more than a month. ... Danielle Kang, who leads the Race to CME Globe on the strength of her back-to-back wins in Ohio, is now No. 5 in the world ranking. She is the highest-ranked player in the field. ... Minjee Lee (No. 9) and Lexi Thompson (No. 10) give the tournament three of the top 10 in the world. ... Hall of Famer Juli Inkster is making a rare appearance. This is her third tournament of the year. She made the cut in her last start at the Cambia Portland Classic. ... The LPGA gets a three-week break before resuming at another new tournament in Florida. ... Only four tournaments remain before the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.