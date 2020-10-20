Next week: Bermuda Championship.
Online: https://www.pgatour.com/
___
LPGA TOUR
LPGA DRIVE ON CHAMPIONSHIP-LAKE REYNOLDS OCONEE
Site: Greensboro, Georgia.
Course: Great Waters Course. Yardage: 6,852. Par: 72.
Purse: $1.3 million. Winner’s share: $195,000.
Television: Thursday-Sunday, 1-4 p.m. (Golf Channel).
Defending champion: New tournament.
Race to CME Globe leader: Danielle Kang.
Last tournament: Sei Young Kim won the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.
Notes: This is the second tournament added to the LPGA Tour schedule this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down women’s golf for five months. The other “Drive On” tournament was in Ohio and marked the return. ... Without this tournament, the LPGA Tour would have been off for more than a month. ... Danielle Kang, who leads the Race to CME Globe on the strength of her back-to-back wins in Ohio, is now No. 5 in the world ranking. She is the highest-ranked player in the field. ... Minjee Lee (No. 9) and Lexi Thompson (No. 10) give the tournament three of the top 10 in the world. ... Hall of Famer Juli Inkster is making a rare appearance. This is her third tournament of the year. She made the cut in her last start at the Cambia Portland Classic. ... The LPGA gets a three-week break before resuming at another new tournament in Florida. ... Only four tournaments remain before the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.
Next tournament: Pelican Women’s Championship on Nov. 16-19.
Online: https://www.lpga.com/
___
EUROPEAN TOUR
ITALIAN OPEN
Site: Brescia, Italy.
Course: Chervo GC. Yardage: 7, 434. Par: 72.
Purse: 1 million euros. Winner’s share: 166,667 euros.
Television: Thursday-Friday, 6:30-11:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 7-11:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 6:30-11 a.m. (Golf Channel).
Defending champion: Bernd Wiesberger.
Race to Dubai leader: Patrick Reed.
Last week: Adrian Otaegui won the Scottish Championship.
Notes: Adrian Otaegui has three European Tour victories in three formats. The Scottish Championship was stroke play. He won in match play at the Paul Lawrie Match Play. And the Belgian Knockout was medal match play. ... Players from 11 countries have won on the European Tour schedule this season. Americans lead the way with six (two World Golf Championships, two majors), followed by England with five. ... Bernd Wiesberger, Lee Westwood and Matt Wallace give the Italian three players from the top 50 in the world ranking. ... The field includes 19 players from Italy. ... The Italian Open was first held in 1925. Francesco Molinari won in 2006 and 2016. Before him, the last Italian to win his national open was Massimo Mannelli in 1980. ... Ian Poulter and David Feherty each won their first European Tour title at the Italian Open. ... The only American winner was Billy Casper in 1975. ... The European Tour has four tournaments remaining, including the Masters, before the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.
Next week: Cyprus Open.
Online: https://www.europeantour.com/european-tour/
___
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS
Last week: Phil Mickelson won the Dominion Energy Charity Classic.
Next week: TimberTech Championship.
Charles Schwab Cup leader: Ernie Els.
Online: https://www.pgatour.com/champions.html
___
OTHER TOURS
Korean LPGA: Huencare Ladies Open, South Links Yeongam, Yeongam, South Korea. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: https://www.klpga.co.kr/
PGA Tour of Australasia: NT PGA Championship, Palmerston GC, Palmerston, Australia. Defending champion: Brett Rankin. Online: https://pga.org.au/
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.