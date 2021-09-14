Notes: Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker and three PGA Tour Champions-eligible assistants — Fred Couples, Jim Furyk and Davis Love III — are in the field. ... Bernhard Langer remains atop the Charles Schwab Cup standings by about $2,500 over Jerry Kelly, with Furyk just over $8,000 out of the lead. ... David Toms had not won since the U.S. Senior Open at the Broadmoor in Colorado in 2018. ... Last week was the sixth playoff on the PGA Tour Champions season, but only the second of 2021. ... Jay Haas closed with a 67 and shot his age or better for the fifth time, the last three at age 67. ... Steven Alker tied for ninth in St. Louis to earn a spot in the field in South Dakota. It’s the fourth straight time he has finished in the top 10 to get into the following tournament. ... Langer now has shot par or better in his last 18 rounds on the PGA Tour Champions. ... Haas has played 334 times on the PGA Tour Champions to go along with his 798 starts on the PGA Tour. That gives him 1,132 combined starts on both tours, fifth on the all-time list. The leader is Miller Barber, who played 603 times on the senior circuit and 711 times on the regular tour.