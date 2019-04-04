Lexi Thompson hits her tee shot on the second hole during the first round of the LPGA Tour ANA Inspiration golf tournament at Mission Hills Country Club Thursday, April 4, 2019, in Rancho Mirage, Calif. (Chris Carlson/Associated Press)

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. — Ally McDonald made a 5-foot birdie putt on the final stroke of the first round Thursday to take the ANA Inspiration lead.

McDonald shot a 4-under 68 at Mission Hills, playing in the last group of the day off the first tee on the tree-lined course made more difficult with thick rough, tighter fairways and some lengthened holes.

Only 28 of the 112 players broke par in the first major championship of the year, with McDonald and the other afternoon starters facing gusting wind. She had a one-stroke lead over 2014 champion Lexi Thompson, Jin Young Ko, Hyo Joo Kim and Linnea Strom. Thompson, Ko and Kim played in calmer morning conditions, but with the thick rough wet from dew.

