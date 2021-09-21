Notes: Jim Furyk will not be back to defend his title because he is one of the assistant captains at the Ryder Cup. ... Spyglass Hill is being used this year instead of Poppy Hills. Spyglass also is part of the rotation for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and is considered the toughest of the courses when the wind is not particularly strong. ... Furyk’s lead in the Schwab Cup is under $10,000 over Jerry Kelly. ... Mario Tiziani, the brother-in-law of Steve Stricker, tied for 11th last week on a sponsor’s exemption and narrowly missed out on getting into the field at Pebble Beach. He is at the Ryder Cup this week instead and says he might not have played, anyway. ... Participants from The First Tee selected from around the country are paired with players in this unique event that is being played for the 18th time. ... Kelly lost in a playoff at Pebble Beach last year to Furyk after closing with a 65. ... Ernie Els last year bogeyed the 18th to miss out on a playoff in his debut at the PGA Tour Champions event. Els was runner-up at Pebble in the 2000 U.S. Open to Tiger Woods by 15 shots. ... Among the past Pebble Beach Pro-Am winners in the field are Vijay Singh and Mark O’Meara, a five-time winner.