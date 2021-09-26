Rookie Kum-Kang Park of South Korea rolled in a 20-foot eagle putt on the final hole for a 7-under 65 and a two-shot victory at the Symetra Tour’s Murphy USA El Dorado Shootout at Mystic Creek Golf Club in El Dorado, Arkansas. ... Needing a birdie to force a playoff, Marcel Schneider holed a 30-foot eagle putt for a 2-under 70 and a one-shot victory in the Portugal Open over Frederic Lacroix. It was the German’s second title of the year on the Challenge Tour. ...Yuna Nishimura closed with a 1-under 70 for a three-shot victory in the Miyagi TV Cup Dunlop Ladies Open on the Japan LPGA. ... Hae Ran Ryu shot 5-under 67 and won the Chosen Pro Celebrity on the Korean LPGA by making par on the second hole of a sudden-death playoff. Hye Jin Choi, who birdied the last hole for a 67 to force a playoff, made bogey in the playoff.