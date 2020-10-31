“It hasn’t set in yet. I am just really excited and happy,” Belac said. “I am just really grateful to compete at this level on this amazing course.”
Belac turned pro in the spring when her senior season at Duke was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic. She earned $30,000 and jumped from 16th to second in the Volvik Race for the Card standings with one tournament remaining —- the Symetra Tour Championship next week in Davidson. The final top 10 will earn LPGA Tour cards.
Allison Emrey shot a 70 to finish second.
Lauren Coughlin was 2 under after a 73. Amateur Emilia Migliaccio (69) and Savannah Vilaubi (69) were 1 under.
