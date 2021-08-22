Kazuki Higa won the Japan Golf Tour’s Shigeo Nagashima Invitational Sega Sammy Cup in Hokkaido. He closed with a 4-under 68 to finish at 20 under, two stokes ahead of Kunihiro Kamii. ... Norway’s Espen Kofstad won the Challenge Tour’s Sydbank Esbjerg Challenge in Denmark, beating Scotland’s Ewen Ferguson with a birdie on the first hole of a playoff. Koftsad closed with a 4-under 67 to match Ferguson (69) at 11 under. ... Denmark’s Thomas Bjorn won the Irish Legends for his first Legends Tour title, beating Wales’ Phillip Price with a birdie on the second hole of a playoff. Bjorn closed with a 6-under 65 to match Price (69) at 15 under at Rosapenna Hotel & Golf Resort. ... Sakura Kobetsu won the Japan LPGA’s CAT Ladies for her fifth victory of the season and sixth overall. She shot a 1-under 71 in high wind to finish at 7 under, two strokes ahead of three players. ... Lim Hee Jeong closed with a 3-under 69 for a one-stroke victory in the Korean LPGA’s HighOne Resort Ladies Open. She finished at 11 under.