Hudson Swafford was No. 166 in the world ranking when he won The American Express. That ended a stretch of 47 consecutive PGA Tour events (opposite-field events excluded) where the winner was among the top 150. ... Vidanta Vallarta has a three-year deal to host what will be called the Mexico Open at Vidanta. It’s a result of a new alliance between two big Mexican companies, Grupo Salinas and Grupo Vidanta. It was Grupo Salinas that first brought a World Golf Championship to Mexico City. It now has a PGA Tour event in Puerto Vallarta that will be held the last week in April. ... NBC Sports says it will have 650 hours of LPGA Tour coverage this year, an increase of roughly 60 hours on mainly Golf Channel, with NBC, USA or CNBC at majors and the season-ending Tour Championship. The lone event available only through streaming on Peacock is the LPGA Drive On Championship next week. ... For the first time since it began in 1998, the Qatar Masters will not be part of the early Middle East swing on the European Tour. Originally scheduled for Feb. 10-13, it has been moved until later in the spring because of COVID-19 restrictions. In its place will be the Ras Al Khaimah Classic, which follows the Ras al Khaimah Championship. Both events are at Al Hamra Golf Club.