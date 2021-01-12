Next week: The American Express.
Online: https://www.pgatour.com/
___
LPGA TOUR
Last tournament: Jin Young Ko won the CME Group Tour Championship.
Next week: Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions on Jan. 16-19.
Race to CME Globe winner: Jin Young Ko.
Online: https://www.lpga.com/
___
EUROPEAN TOUR
Last tournament: Matt Fitzpatrick won the DP World Tour Championship.
Next week: Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship on Jan. 16-19.
Race to Dubai winner: Lee Westwood.
Online: https://www.europeantour.com/european-tour/
___
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS
Last tournament: Kevin Sutherland won the Charles Schwab Cup Championship.
Next week: Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai on Jan. 21-23.
Charles Schwab Cup leader: Bernhard Langer.
Online: https://www.pgatour.com/champions.html
___
KORN FERRY TOUR
Last tournament: Trey Mullinax won the Orange County National Championship.
Next tournament: Lecom Suncoast Classic on Feb. 18-21.
Points leaders: Will Zalatoris.
Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour.html
