1968 — Arnold Palmer becomes the first PGA golfer to earn $1 million over his career despite losing by one stroke to Julius Boros in the PGA championship.

1974 — Sandra Haynie edges Carol Mann and Beth Stone by one stroke to win the U.S. Women’s Open.

1979 — Spain’s Seve Ballesteros wins the British Open by three strokes over Ben Crenshaw and Jack Nicklaus.

1985 — The greatest money winner in horse racing history, John Henry, is retired. The 10-year-old, who won 39 races in 83 starts, earned $6,597,947 in purses.

1985 — Sandy Lyle wins the British Open by one stroke over Payne Stewart in Sandwich, England.

1989 — Mike Tyson knocks down Carl “The Truth” Williams with a left hook and stops him 93 seconds into the first round of his heavyweight title defense.

1996 — Tom Lehman wins the British Open, two strokes better than Ernie Els and Mark McCumber.

2002 — Ernie Els squanders a three-stroke lead but outlasts Thomas Levet to win a four-man playoff that produces the first sudden-death finish in the 142-year history of the British Open.

2007 — Bernard Hopkins earns another stunning victory in the twilight of his fighting days, ending Winky Wright’s 7 1/2-year unbeaten streak with a unanimous decision in their 170-pound matchup in Las Vegas.

2013 — Phil Mickelson wins the British Open with a spectacular finish to take his first claret jug. Mickelson birdies four of the last six holes for a 5-under 66 to match the best round of the tournament.

2018 — Brittany Lincicome misses the cut at the Barbasol Championship after shooting a 1-under 71, failing in her bid to become the first female golfer since 1945 to make the cut in a PGA Tour event. The eight-time LPGA Tour winner with two major titles was the first woman since Michelle Wie in 2008 to play in a PGA Tour event.

2018 — Jerry Bozzo, 97, extends his record for being the oldest trainer to win a thoroughbred race. Bozzo betters his own mark when Gusty Wind prevails in the fifth race at Gulfstream Park.

2018 — Josef Martinez sets an MLS record with his sixth career hat trick, and Atlanta United rallies to beat D.C. United 3-1.

