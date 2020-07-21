1973 — Sue Berning wins the U.S. Women’s Open golf championship for the third time with a five-stroke victory over Gloria Ahret.

1984 — Kathy Whitworth becomes the all-time winner in professional golf tournaments by winning the Rochester Open. Whitworth, with 85 career wins, passes Sam Snead’s total of 84 PGA tournament victories.

AD

1984 — Seve Ballesteros wins the British Open with a four-round 276, breaking the course record set by Ken Nagle in 1960 by two strokes. Tom Watson and Bernhard Langer finish two strokes behind.

AD

1990 — Nick Faldo wins his second British Open crown in four years, defeating Payne Stewart and Mark McNulty by five strokes.

1990 — American Greg LeMond wins his second straight Tour de France. LeMond, a three-time winner, does not win an individual stage in the 21-stage race. Italy’s Claudio Chiappucci, who was leading the race two days earlier, finishes in second 2:16 behind LeMond.

1996 — Naim Suleymanoglu of Turkey becomes first weightlifter in Olympic history to win three gold medals. Suleymanoglu wins the 141-pound division by hoisting 413¼ pounds.

AD

1998 — Jackie Joyner-Kersee ends her brilliant heptathlon career with a victory at the Goodwill Games. It’s her fourth consecutive Goodwill title. Earlier, the 4x400-meter relay world record of 2:54.29, set by the 1993 U.S. World Championship team, comes crashing down. Michael Johnson, the anchor on that 1993 team, anchors this United States 4x400 team, which finishes in a 2 minutes, 54.20 seconds.

AD

2001 — David Duval shoots a 4-under 67 at Royal Lytham & St. Annes to win the British Open title, his first major championship. He finishes at 10-under 274 for a three-stroke victory over Sweden’s Niclas Fasth.

2007 — Padraig Harrington survives a calamitous finish in regulation and a tense putt for bogey on the final hole of a playoff to win the British Open over Sergio Garcia.

AD

2012 — Bradley Wiggins becomes the first British cyclist to win the Tour de France by protecting the yellow jersey during the final processional ride into Paris. Fellow Briton and Sky teammate Christopher Froome finishes second, 3 minutes, 21 seconds behind.

2012 — Ernie Els wins his fourth major championship in an astonishing finish, rallying to beat Adam Scott in the British Open when the Aussie bogeys the last four holes. Els, who starts the final round six shots behind, finishes off a flawless back nine with a 15-foot birdie putt for a 2-under 68. Scott was four shots ahead with four holes to play.

AD

2013 — Ryan Braun, the 2011 National League MVP, is suspended for the rest of the season and the postseason, the start of sanctions involving players reportedly tied to a Florida clinic accused of distributing performance-enhancing drugs. The Milwaukee Brewers star accepts the 65-game ban, 15 games more than the one he avoided last year when an arbitrator overturned his positive test.

AD

2017 — Branden Grace sets a new standard for scoring in the majors with a 62 in the British Open at Royal Birkdale, the lowest score ever recorded in 442 major championships. Grace moves to 8-under par for the round with a two-putt birdie on the par-5 17th, and then wrapped up the record with a beautiful lag from behind the 18th green to 2 feet.

2017 — Maya Moore scores 23 points, reigning league MVP Nneka Ogwumike adds 22 points and the West outlasts the East 130-121 in the WNBA All-Star Game.

AD

2017 — Clint Dempsey feeds Jozy Altidore for the go-ahead goal, then scores on a free kick to match Landon Donovan’s American record with his 57th international goal and lead the United States over Costa Rica 2-0 and into the CONCACAF Gold Cup championship game.

AD

2018 — Francesco Molinari wins the British Open for his first major title after emerging from a crowded pack including Tiger Woods in a wild final round at Carnoustie. Molinari shoots a bogey-free, 2-under 69 to finish on 8-under 276. He is the first Italian to capture a major championship.

___