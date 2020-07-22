1966 — John Pennel pole vaults 17 feet, 6 1/4 inches for the world record in a meet at Los Angeles. It’s the eighth of nine world records he set in the event in his career and his first since 1963.

1976 — The last NFL All-Star game is held and is shortened when thunderstorms hit Chicago. The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the All-Stars 24-0.

AD

1978 — Hollis Stacy wins the U.S. Women’s Open golf championship for the second straight year.

1989 — Mark Calcavecchia wins the British Open, defeating Greg Norman and Wayne Grady in a playoff.

AD

1989 — Greg Lemond wins his second Tour de France in the closest finish, edging Laurent Fignon by 8 seconds.

1995 — John Daly wins the British Open at St. Andrews by four strokes in a four-hole playoff with Italy’s Costantino Rocca.

1995 — Miguel Indurain of Spain wins his record fifth consecutive Tour de France. Indurain joins Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx and Bernard Hinault as the other five-time winners.

2000 — Tiger Woods, 24, becomes the youngest player to win the career Grand Slam with a record-breaking performance in the British Open on the Old Course at St. Andrews.

AD

2006 — Tiger Woods, one month after missing the cut for the first time in a major, becomes the first player since Tom Watson in 1982-83 to win consecutive British Open titles.

2006 — Floyd Landis, pedaling with an injured hip, cruises to victory in the Tour de France, keeping cycling’s most prestigious title in American hands for the eighth straight year.

AD

2009 — Mark Buehrle pitches the 18th perfect game in major league history, a 5-0 win over Tampa Bay.

2012 — Penn State is punished for its role in the scandal involving former assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky. The NCAA imposes an unprecedented $60 million fine, a four-year ban from postseason play and a cut in the number of football scholarships it can award.

AD

2017 — Defending champion Chris Froome wins his fourth and most challenging Tour de France title. The 32-year-old British rider finishes 54 seconds ahead of Colombian Rigoberto Uran overall, the smallest margin of his wins.

2017 — Jordan Spieth uses a remarkable string of holes on the back nine to hold off Matt Kuchar and win the British Open for the third major championship of his career. He wins by three shots — the same margin he started the day with — after a final round 1-under-69.

___