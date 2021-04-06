1946 — Herman Keiser edges Ben Hogan by one stroke to win the Masters.

1951 — Ben Hogan wins the Masters by two strokes over Robert Riegel.

1956 — Joe Graboski scores 29 points and Paul Arizin 26 as the Philadelphia Warriors beat the Fort Wayne Pistons 99-88 to win the NBA championship in five games.

1963 — Jack Nicklaus, at 23, becomes the youngest golfer to win the Masters, beating Tony Lema by a stroke.

1985 — New Jersey’s Herschel Walker rushes for a USFL-record 233 yards in leading the Generals to a 31-25 victory over the Houston Gamblers.

1996 — Dave Andreychuk scores a goal for his 1,000th career point as the New Jersey Devils post a 4-2 victory over the New York Rangers.

1998 — Al MacInnis has a goal and an assist in St. Louis’ 5-3 loss at Detroit to become the sixth defenseman in NHL history to reach 1,000 career points.

2003 — Syracuse wins the NCAA tournament with an 81-78 victory over Kansas. Freshman Carmelo Anthony, fighting off a bad back, finishes with 20 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Gerry McNamara hits six 3-pointers in the first half and finishes with 18 points.

2007 — Vince Carter and Jason Kidd are the first teammates with triple-doubles in the same game since Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen in 1989. Carter matches his season high with 46 points, adds a career-best 16 rebounds and 10 assists. Kidd ties a career high with 16 rebounds, equals his season high with 18 assists and adds a late free throw for 10 points to lead New Jersey to a 120-114 overtime win over Washington.

2008 — Mario Chalmers hits a 3-pointer with 2.1 seconds left in regulation to push the game into overtime, and Kansas grinds it out from there for a 75-68 victory over Memphis in the men’s NCAA basketball title game.

2009 — Tina Charles scores 25 points and grabs 19 rebounds as Connecticut routs Louisville 76-54 to capture sixth women’s basketball title. UConn (39-0) wins every one of its 39 games by double digits, a first in college basketball.

2010 — Don Nelson sets the NBA career record for victories by a coach in the Golden State Warriors’ 116-107 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Nelson with 1,333 wins, surpasses Lenny Wilkens to move atop the list.

2013 — Inbee Park doubles her lead to six strokes on the opening hole of the final round and runs away with the Kraft Nabisco Championship for her second major title.

2014 — Shabazz Napier scores 22 points and Connecticut wins its second NCAA men’s title in four years, beating the Kentucky freshmen 60-54 in the championship game. Kentucky, with five freshmen starters, never led in the championship game. The Wildcats missed 11 of 24 free throws, while the Huskies were perfect on 10 tries.

2015 — UConn’s women’s basketball team beats Notre Dame 63-53 for their 10th NCAA championship. Coach Geno Auriemma ties UCLA’s John Wooden for the most titles in college basketball.

2016 — Ernie Els, winner of four major titles, makes Masters history. He opens with a 10 on the Par 4 first hole. After his first two shots, Els seven-putts from 2 feet. His sextuple bogey is the worst score on the first hole at the Masters, beating the old mark by two strokes.

2016 — Golden State becomes the second team to win 70 games in a season by beating the San Antonio Spurs 112-101. The Warriors (70-9) bounce back from their second loss in three home games two nights earlier against Minnesota and join the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls as the only teams to win 70 games. This is the first regular-season meeting in NBA history between two teams that enter with at least 65 victories apiece.

