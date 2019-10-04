“I’m really proud of how I’ve played these first two rounds,” he said. “I’ve enjoyed it so much with the support of the crowds from home and also playing with Rahm and Rafa, it has been two fantastic days.”

Cabrera Bello made six birdies and has not shot a bogey over 36 holes of the event at the Club de Campo Villa de Madrid.

AD

“You don’t get to go bogey free very often and two days in a row,” he said. “I’m feeling confident out there and in control of my game.”

AD

Rahm overcame a double bogey on hole two and ended the day with seven birdies to close on the lead.

Overnight leader Kristian Krogh Johannessen fell five shots off the pace. Sergio García is seven strokes adrift.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/apf-Golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD