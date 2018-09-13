THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Ashun Wu of China shot a bogey-free 64 Thursday to take the lead on 7-under after the opening round of the KLM Open.

Wu birdied four of the five par-three holes at The Dutch course in Spijk as he edged longtime clubhouse leader Chris Wood into second place. The English golfer started early in benign conditions and carded a 65.

A group of 13 players was tied for third place on 5-under.

European Ryder Cup vice-captains Lee Westwood and Padraig Harrington shot 68s.

