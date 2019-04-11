Tiger Woods on the 18th green as he wraps up a first-round 70 at the Masters. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Columnist

There are more theories on how to win the Masters than there are fleas on a farm dog. If you don’t have at least five of ’em, they won’t let you tee off here Thursday. There are theories on course strategy, psychology, shot-shaping and reading the crazy elephant graveyard greens.

But the theory you may hear more than any other is, “The Masters doesn’t really start until the back nine on Sunday.” That’s when you enter Amen Corner, crisscross Rae’s Creek and save or squander your golf soul.

Wrong.

In the 21st century, it appears that the Masters now gets truly serious not on the weekend or on the sainted Sunday back nine but (drum roll) on Thursday.

Your position after the first round is extremely important — far more vital to winning than many great players realize. The past 13 champions have all been in the top 10 when the sun went down Thursday. Nine were in the top five. If you’re much further back than 10th, your chances of winning are tiny. You can get back in the hunt. But you almost certainly won’t win.

Tiger Woods knows it. That’s why his 2-under-par 70, putting him in a tie for 11th place, is decent but also a bit scary. Come on, 11th isn’t very far from 10th, right? This is just a statistical trend, a tendency, not some golf law of nature. Hey, why don’t we get a quorum and declare 11th the new 10th?

“That’s very interesting,” Woods said, mulling an unusual thing for him — a new golf idea. “I know that most of the winners have come from the final group [Sunday]. But I didn’t know that one after the first day. Yeah, interesting.”

Woods wishes he hadn’t missed a six-foot par putt at the 17th that would’ve left him in a tie for sixth, which sure sounds better than 11th.

Brooks Koepka knows about the statistical importance of rocketing to the top 10 or even the top five Thursday, too. That’s why he’s doubly happy to be tied for the lead after a first-round 66. “That’s an interesting stat,” said Koepka, perking to attention earlier this week. “I have no answer why that would be — actually quite interesting. It kind of baffles me a little bit.”

Players already out of the top 10 are in jeopardy because, as at many Masters, the quantity and quality of the folks you must pass are daunting.

Tied with Koepka is Bryson DeChambeau (No. 6 in the world). A shot behind is Phil Mickelson (a three-time winner here and ranked No. 22). Two shots back are Dustin Johnson (No. 2) and Ian Poulter (No. 32).

I’ll lead the cheers for a Sunday 64 for a comeback win by someone who currently seems to be dead as Dillinger. But the cold facts are that crowd favorite Bubba Watson is in trouble despite shooting a perfectly respectable even-par 72. The same is true of defending champion Patrick Reed, 2017 winner Sergio Garcia, morning-line favorite Rory McIlroy and No. 5 Justin Thomas, each of whom shot 73 — a score that, for generations, was not seen as a mortal wound here on Thursday.

Woods, on whom every golf eye in this solar system is trained this week, will be a fascinating test case this week. Of all the preconditions that Woods needs to win the 83rd Masters, he may already have accomplished one of the most crucial after just one day — by flirting with the top 10. Maybe. Let’s ask Abe Lincoln if, since it’s Tiger we’re discussing, we can consider his 11th to be the same as 10th?

“If you call a dog’s tail a leg, how many legs does it have?” Lincoln once asked. “Four, because calling a tail a leg doesn’t make it one.”

On the other hand, Tiger may, indeed, be the exception. The last player to come from outside the top 10 on Thursday to win? That would be Woods in 2005, when his first-round 74 left in him 34th before he shot 65-66-71 to win.

After his round Thursday, Woods said: “No, it’s not a bad start. I’ve only shot under 70 one time [in 22 first rounds], but I’ve shot 70 times that I have won here.

“I’ve got my work cut out for me, and so does everyone else.”

That work may be unusually hard because Woods is the ultimate front-runner — not just in golf but perhaps in all sports. Almost all his triumphs in major tournaments have come by getting a lead, then holding it, rather than coming from behind like, for example, Arnold Palmer. Woods has never trailed after 54 holes and won a major. Few players, let alone such a historic one, have such a uniform track record. Even Woods’s thrilling victory in the Tour Championship last year was a wire-to-wire win.

To think that after 10 serious injuries and no major crowns in 11 years, Woods could find a new formula at 43 for a historic victory — that might be more exalting than any of his other great days — stretches golf plausibility.

What Woods did Thursday is what he truly needed to do and nothing less. However, for those in the mood for golf geriatric miracles, it’s the significantly older Mickelson, 48, who thrilled the crowd and marched up the leader board at dusk with a stunning run starting at the 12th: birdie, birdie, par, birdie, birdie, par and finally a stone-dead iron shot for birdie at the 18th to finish with a 67.

Regardless of Sunday’s result, the Masters now has a novel and invigorating notion — that Thursday and Friday are serious, not just “jockeying for position,” with time for sidebars on unlikely players who have the round of their life.

It’s gospel on the golf tours that you need to get off to a blazing start at humdrum weekly everts because the whole thing is a hot-putter-wins birdie-fest. But the majors are supposedly more cerebral and tactical. At the Masters, the mantra has been: “Just don’t shoot yourself out of it on Thursday. Plenty of holes left.”

The Masters company line is that Bobby Jones built this course for birdie roars and heroic comebacks, such as Gary Player’s winning 64 long ago or Nicklaus’s seven-under-par torching of the last 10 holes in 1986 to win his last major at 46. But that may now be wrong. Many years ago, the Masters began “Tiger-proofing” the course to prevent Woods from winning constantly and shooting scores so low that the prestige of the place might suffer. Since then, the toughening and lengthening of the course have never stopped. This year, No. 5 got new muscles.

As I’ve noted before, the character of the Masters, born as a wide-open, big-driving, birdie-hunting track that favored charismatic, imaginative gambling greats, has continually shifted toward being a U.S. Open-like event. Now the premium is often to get on the leader board fast, then make valuable pars and avoid mistakes, as those who try to catch you find risky disasters.

The weekend at the Masters has always been the must beautiful and thrilling theater that golf has to offer. That won’t change. Henceforth, however, I plan to enjoy Thursday a whole lot more.