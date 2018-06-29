Tiger Woods, Rickie Fowler and other notables competing in this week’s Quicken Loans National had compared the setup at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm to that of a U.S. Open, the major championship often called the most difficult test in golf.

A crowded first page of the leader board Friday instead featured players who attacked the course as if it were their local muni, with two-day scores approaching double digits below par in what may well be the PGA Tour’s coda in the D.C. area.

Beau Hossler, Ryan Armour and Brian Gay shared the lead at 9-under-par 131, one stroke in front of world No. 17 Francesco Molinari, who fired a 5-under 65, and Billy Horschel, whose second-round 68 included two bogeys down the stretch.

The leaders and all seven within three shots at the conclusion of cut day posted second-round scores in the 60s, a circumstance bearing no resemblance to the aftermath at Shinnecock Hills several weeks ago when 1 over par won the U.S. Open.

“I’ve had a lot of really good rounds,” said Hossler, who leads the PGA Tour with 41 rounds in the 60s this season. “That was six in a row in the 60s, so I’m feeling good. My game feels good. I’m getting it in play nicely off the tee, and I’m rolling the putter really well, so that obviously helps.”

Hossler, 23, took advantage of more comfortable temperatures in the morning by making six birdies. He opened with a bogey but closed with four birdies over his final five holes.

Gay birdied five of the first seven holes on his first nine to make the turn at 30 after beginning his round at No. 10. But an approach at No. 7 left him in a greenside bunker, and Gay was unable to save par. At the par-3 ninth, Gay hit his tee shot inside four feet and made the birdie putt to close his round of 64.

“Got off to a hot start, perfect start,” said Gay, 46. “Bunch of birdies and a par on 11, which is the hardest hole out there. Made a few putts today, unlike yesterday.”

Armour shot a bogey-free 65, with four birdies on the back nine. He and Gay both played in the afternoon amid sweltering conditions weather forecasters indicated are set to worsen over the weekend, when the heat index is expected to be above 100 degrees.

Out in the morning groups was Woods, who moved back into contention with a 5-under 65 that included seven birdies.

Woods made three birdies over four holes on his second nine to climb into a tie for 11th place in the tournament he has hosted since 2007 but whose future remains in considerable doubt without a title sponsor after this weekend.

The 14-time major champion has won the Quicken Loans National twice (2009, 2012) and is seeking his first PGA Tour victory since Aug. 4, 2013, at the Bridgestone Invitational.

Woods has two top 10s this season and tied for 11th at the Memorial Tournament, hosted by Jack Nicklaus.

“You know, I tried to clean up my ball-striking a little bit, continue doing what I was doing on the greens,” said Woods, who shot even par in the first round. “Yesterday I hit a lot of good putts. They just didn’t go in. I started on my line with the right pace, and today I did that, and a lot of them went in.”

Lurking three shots back was a group that included Kevin Streelman, who shot a course-record 62. That total was 10 shots better than his opening round and vaulted Streelman 82 spots up the leader board and within striking distance of his third PGA Tour win.

Starting his round on the back nine, Streelman birdied three of his first four holes and followed that surge with an eagle at the par-4 14th playing just 282 yards. Streelman drove the green at the second-easiest hole on the course and sank the nine-footer on the way to carding a 29 over his first nine.

“It was an interesting day,” Streelman said. “I literally had probably the worst warmup of my PGA Tour career today, which is such a funny game. Wasn’t too confident walking to the tee but laced one down 10, hit a 5-wood to about 20 feet, then [barely missed a putt for] eagle, so from there it was off to the races.”

Streelman, 39, like many other players during the second round, wore an orange ribbon in support of the family of fellow tour player Hunter Mahan, whose sister-in-law, Katie Enloe, recently went home under recommendations from her doctors so she would be able to spend her final days with family and friends.

Enloe was diagnosed in January with acute myeloid leukemia. Her husband, Jason Enloe, is the men’s golf coach at Southern Methodist and a two-time winner on the Web.com Tour.

Mahan was scheduled to play at the Quicken Loans National but withdrew to be with his wife, Kandi, and the rest of the family in Dallas.

Raising awareness for cancer research has become especially meaningful to Streelman following the death of close friend James Phelan, whose family Streelman stays with during this event. Phelan played lacrosse at Georgetown, and his family was among Streelman’s first sponsors.

“Waking up and hearing the news about Kandi’s sister — we the put the ribbons on today — just kind of puts it in perspective,” Streelman said. “My family’s not with me today. I really just wanted to kiss my wife and my kids today. . . .

“It’s a great game, and we love it, but it’s just a game at the end of the day.”