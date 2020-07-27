Golf Australia operations manager Simon Brookhouse said he was hopeful that the national championship will still be played later in the Australian summer, likely in January, February or March of next year.
“These are very challenging times for all Australians and the uncertainty the global pandemic has caused makes it very difficult to be definitive in relation to future dates at this time,” Brookhouse said.
“Unfortunately, it is not a simple matter of whether or not we could co-ordinate any international stars to visit. The uncertainty of the quarantine requirements for any players coming from outside Australia needed to be considered.”
Australian Matt Jones held off South African Louis Oosthuizen by one stroke to win his second Australian Open title last year at The Australian Golf Club in Sydney.
