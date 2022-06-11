Avery wins 2 matches, US takes 5-point lead in Curtis Cup

Placeholder while article actions load

ARDMORE, Pa. — Amari Avery won two more matches Saturday to help the United States take an 8 1/2-3 1/2 lead over Great Britain and Ireland in the Curtis Cup, with eight singles matches set for Sunday at Merion Golf Club. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Avery, the 18-year-old Riverside, California, player coming off her freshman season at Southern California, went 4-0 in the four-ball and foursomes matches.

Avery teamed with Megha Ganne to beat Hannah Darling and Annabell Fuller 2 and 1 in the morning four-ball session and joined Rachel Kuehn in the afternoon foursomes for a 2-up win over Amelia Williamson and Emily Price.

The United States leads the amateur series 30-8-3, winning 12 1/2-7 1/2 last year at Conwy Golf Club in Wales.

Emilia Migliaccio and Latanna Stone also won for the United States in the morning, beating Charlotte Heath and Louise Duncan 1 up.

Caley McGinty and Lauren Walsh earned 1 1/2 points for GB&I, beating Kuehn and Jensen Castle 5 and 4 in four-ball and halving with Rachel Heck and Rose Zhang in foursomes.

Darling and Fuller also won for GB&I, topping Castle and Stone 2 and 1 in foursomes.

