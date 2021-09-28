Notes: Fresh off a 3-1 record in his 10th appearance in the Ryder Cup, Sergio Garcia returns to defending his title. He is the only Ryder Cup player in the field, though assistant captain Zach Johnson also is playing. ... Former U.S. Amateur champion Andy Ogletree earned a spot in the field as a Monday qualifier. ... Mito Pereira is coming off a tie for third in the Fortinet Championship as he plays his first full year on the PGA Tour. He was a three-time winner on the Korn Ferry Tour last season. ... Sam Burns at No. 25 in the world is the highest-ranked player in the field. He was among the final considerations as a captain’s pick for the Ryder Cup. ... Sungjae Im lost a playoff at the Sanderson Farms in 2019 and has an average score of 68.63 in his last eight rounds at the Country Club of Jackson. ... Matthew Wolff makes his first start of the new season after missing the cut in his final two events of last season. ... Garcia, Burns, Im and Corey Conners are the only players in the field who reached the Tour Championship last season.